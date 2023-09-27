UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the world was plunging into a new nuclear arms race and warned of the shadow of “annihilation” hanging over the world.

With nuclear-armed nations expanding and modernising their arsenals, the UN chief called for a revitalised push to reduce and eventually eliminate those weapons.

“A worrisome new arms race is brewing. The number of nuclear weapons could rise for the first time in decades,” Guterres told the General Assembly on the final day of its yearly session.

“Any use of a nuclear weapon – anytime, anywhere and in any context – would unleash a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions,” he said.

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on September 6. Photo: US Department of Defence via AFP

“Nuclear sabres are again being rattled. This is madness. We must reverse course,” he said.