The speaker of Canada’s parliament resigned on Tuesday, days after he singled out a Ukrainian veteran who apparently fought for the Nazis during World War II for a standing ovation during a visit by Ukraine’s leader.

“It is with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation as Speaker of the House of Commons,” Anthony Rota told lawmakers from the parliamentary floor, expressing his “profound regret for my error”.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” Rota continued, saying his resignation would be effective by the end of Wednesday.

Rota had been facing growing pressure to step down after the incident on Friday, during a visit by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to parliament.

Yaroslav Hunka (right) waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Canada’s House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP

At the time Rota paid homage to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant who was also visiting parliament and who is from Rota’s electoral district.