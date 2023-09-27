US astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest continuous space flight by an American, and two Russian cosmonauts landed in the steppe of Kazakhstan on Wednesday after more than a year on the International Space Station (ISS).

Their Soyuz MS-23 capsule undocked from the ISS a minute earlier than scheduled, and took around three and a half hours to make it down to Earth, landing southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan

“The crew feel fine,” Moscow mission control said as the capsule parachuted down and landed in a cloud of dust. “The landing has taken place.”

“The crew have returned to earth after a year on the ISS,” said Russia’s Roscosmos, Russia’s space corporation.

The Soyuz MS-23 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew descends beneath a parachute before landing in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Photo: Nasa/Handout via Reuters

Rubio, who is 47 and on his first space voyage, travelled back to Earth with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, 48, and Dmitry Petelin, 40. Prokopyev was shown smiling beside the capsule.