Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday offered an “unreserved” apology in parliament after the legislature publicly celebrated a Ukrainian World War II veteran who fought alongside the Nazis.

“I would like to present unreserved apologies for what took place on Friday and to President [Volodymyr Zelensky] and the Ukrainian delegation for the position they were put in, for all of us who were present,” Trudeau told lawmakers.

“To have unknowingly recognised this individual was a terrible mistake and a violation of the memory of those who suffered grievously at the hands of the Nazi regime.”

The Canadian leader was referring to an embarrassing incident that marred a visit by Zelensky last week, sparking an uproar that led to the resignation of the parliament’s speaker on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (front, centre) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, right) recognise Yaroslav Hunka in the House of Commons in Ottawa on September 22. Photo: Canadian Press via AP

The Ukrainian president was in Canada as part of a tour to bolster Western support for his country’s struggle against Russian invasion.