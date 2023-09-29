Lil Tay accuses dad of death hoax, makes first public appearance in 5 years

Lil Tay made her first public appearance in five years, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, just one day after allegedly accusing her father of being the mastermind of her death hoax last month.

It was a curious scene at LAX as Tay appeared heavily covered in a hoodie, mask and sunglasses while surrounded by security, her mother and brother Jason, reports TMZ.

The former social media rapper and child influencer attracted a mob of photographers but did not answer any of the questions thrown at her. She instead got into a car and sped off without a word.

The paparazzi had been tipped off by Tay herself, when she posted a picture of her passport the day before, implying she was on the move from her home country of Canada.

She also made headlines on Tuesday when a picture of her father was posted to her Instagram story with text that read, “MY ABUSIVE RACIST MISOGYNISTIC WOMAN BEATING FATHER FAKED MY DEATH,” according to screenshots circulating online.