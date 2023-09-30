A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city’s subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.

Up to 13cm (five inches) of rain fell in some areas overnight, and as much as 18cm (seven inches) more was expected throughout the day, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm,” Hochul said in an interview with television station NY1. “Count on this for the next 20 hours.”

Traffic was at a standstill, with water above cars’ tyres, on a stretch of the FDR Drive – a major artery along the east side of Manhattan. Some drivers abandoned their vehicles.

Priscilla Fontallio said she had been stranded in her car, which was on a piece of the highway that wasn’t flooded but wasn’t moving, for three hours.