US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he had urged his Indian counterpart to work with Canada to investigate the killing of a Sikh separatist advocate that the Canadian prime minister has linked to Indian government agents.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed earlier he had spoken to Blinken and the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about Canadian allegations of New Delhi’s possible involvement in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Blinken met Jaishankar at the State Department on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re very concerned about the allegations that have been raised by Canada, by Prime Minister Trudeau,” Blinken told a news conference after a meeting with Mexican officials.

“We have been in close contact with Canada about that and at same time we have engaged with the Indian government and urged them to work with Canada on an investigation,” he said, adding that he repeated the call in his meeting with Jaishankar.