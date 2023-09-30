US government shutdown imminent, as Republicans reject own funding bill

Hardline Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Friday rejected a bill proposed by their leader to temporarily fund the government, making it all but certain that federal agencies will partially shut down beginning on Sunday.

In a 232-198 vote, the House defeated a measure that would extend government funding by 30 days and avert a shutdown. That bill would have cut spending and imposed immigration and border security restrictions, Republican priorities that had little chance of passing the Democratic-majority Senate.

The Senate, meanwhile, has been advancing a bipartisan stopgap bill to fund the government through November 17, though it was not clear when they would vote.

“It’s not the end yet, I’ve got other ideas,” Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters following the defeat of the bill he had backed. He declined to say what those ideas were.

If Congress does not pass a spending package that can be signed into law by US President Joe Biden before 12.01am on Sunday, US national parks will close, the Securities and Exchange Commission will suspend most of its regulatory activities, and pay for up to 4 million federal workers will be disrupted.