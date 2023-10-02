“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump said before entering the courtroom at a state court in downtown Manhattan.

Trump, the front runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused by James of inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in state Attorney General Letitia James’ office, said in his opening statement that Trump described his finances to banks and insurers in a “materially inaccurate way” for a decade.

Donald Trump went on trial on Monday for fraud, in a civil case against him and his family business that could deal a major blow to the former US president’s real estate empire.

“We have a great company. I built a great company. It’s tremendous,” he continued. “It’s got some of the greatest real estate assets in the world. And now I have to go in before a rogue judge.”

Trump wore a dark blue suit, a brighter blue tie and an American flag pin on his lapel.

He again called James, who is Black, “racist,” and said the Democrat had a vendetta against him.

James said her office was ready to prove its case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks outside New York Supreme Court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial on Monday. Photo: AP

“No matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law,” James told reporters before entering the courtroom. “The law is both powerful and fragile. And today in court will prove our case.”

Trump plans to attend the first week of trial in state court in Manhattan, according to a court filing in an unrelated case.

“I’m going to Court tomorrow to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on “getting Trump,” and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me,” Trump said on Sunday night on his social media platform Truth Social.

Alina Habba, a lawyer who has represented Trump, said before entering the courtroom: “We will continue to fight in hopes that there is some level of law and order. Although my faith in the system is wary, I do have faith in Donald Trump.”

Trump’s trial comes six days after Justice Arthur Engoron, who presidents over the case, found Trump, his adult sons and 10 of his companies liable for fraud. The trial largely concerns the penalties they must face.

James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

Trump has said the case is part of a political witch-hunt.

Before opening arguments, Engoron described himself as a generalist on the law. “One thing I know a lot about is the definition of fraud,” he said and ruled last week that James had proven her fraud case against Trump, his two adult sons and 10 of his companies.

Protesters chant outside the New York Supreme Court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial on Monday. Photo: AP

Engoron described in scathing terms how they made up valuations. That included Trump calculating the value of his flat in Trump Tower as if it were three times its actual size.

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” he said.

Trump on Truth Social called the judge’s valuations fraudulent.

Engoron cancelled business certificates for companies controlling pillars of Trump’s empire – including Trump Tower and his golf clubs in New York – and said he would appoint receivers to oversee their dissolution.

The ruling covers only a handful of the roughly 500 entities in Trump’s portfolio but includes some of his most valuable properties, including his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his estate in Westchester County, New York, and various office buildings and golf clubs.

Trump and his associates are being charged with inflating assets in fraudulent financial statements. Photo: Reuters

The specifics of how that order will be implemented have not been decided, but the loss of those prized assets would be a major blow to Trump’s finances. If Engoron tacks on fines and business restrictions, that damage would compound.

The trial is scheduled to run through early December. More than 150 people including Trump are listed as potential witnesses, but much of the trial is likely to be a battle of experts opining on financial documents.

James alleges Trump reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten savings by “grossly” inflating the values of his assets to get better deals from lenders and insurers.

That included listing his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida as being worth up to US$739 million even though deed restrictions capped it at US$28 million, James said.

The case is one of several legal headaches Trump faces as he campaigns to retake the White House in the 2024 election. None have dented his commanding lead over rivals for the Republican nomination, though they have been a financial drain.

Trump, the first sitting or former US president to be criminally charged, is under indictment in four separate cases.

He has been charged in Florida over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office, in Washington D.C. in his efforts to undo his loss in the 2020 presidential election, in Georgia over moves to reverse the election results in that state and in New York in hush money payments he made to a porn star.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in all four cases.