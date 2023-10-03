Actor Tom Hanks and CBS talk show co-host Gayle King on Monday were warning fans about ads featuring impostors generated by artificial intelligence.

“Beware,” Hanks said in an Instagram post that evidently showed a copy of an unauthorised digital version of him.

“There is a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.”

The message had received more than 111,700 “likes” since the Academy Award winning actor posted it to his 9.5 million followers on Instagram on Sunday.

King, a co-host of CBS Mornings talk show, posted what she said was a bogus video clip of her enticing viewers to click on a link to learn about her weight loss “secret”.