US sanctions China-based drug network over fentanyl

The United States announced sanctions on Tuesday on a China-based network for producing and distributing chemicals used to make drugs including those fuelling a deadly national fentanyl crisis.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has made the fight against fentanyl a priority, with the synthetic opioid blamed for tens of thousands of deaths in recent years.

The latest targets include 25 individuals and entities based in China, alongside three other parties in Canada, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Treasury is taking sweeping action with our colleagues in law enforcement to expose and disrupt a network responsible for manufacturing and distributing illicit drugs,” said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

The China-based network is “responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of tonne quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA precursors”, according to the Treasury.