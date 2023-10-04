With Kevin McCarthy out, who will be the next speaker of the US House?

A small group of rebellious Republicans in the US House of Representatives succeeded in ousting their leader, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday in a historic first.

McCarthy has said he will not run again, leaving the gavel up for grabs.

It is unclear who will succeed him, but these are a few possibilities:

US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks during a news conference in Washington in September. Photo: AFP)

Steve Scalise

Congressman Matt Gaetz, the lawmaker who spearheaded the push to oust McCarthy, has said he would support Steve Scalise taking over the role. Scalise is the No 2 House Republican and has long been favoured to take over the head of the Republican Party in the chamber after McCarthy’s tenure ended.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (right) speaks with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington in September. Photo: AFP

Tom Emmer

Congressman Tom Emmer is the House Republican whip and had headed the House Republicans’ campaign arm during the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans recaptured the House majority from US President Joe Biden’s Democrats.

US congressman Jim Jordan speaks during an on-camera interview in the Capitol Building in January. Photo: TNS

Jim Jordan

Congressman Jim Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and an ally of former US president Donald Trump, was nominated by some Republican rebels to be the speaker during the election to the seat in January. He received 20 votes during one round of voting.

US congressman Byron Donalds speaks to reporters before a House Republican caucus meeting in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Byron Donalds

Hardline congressman Byron Donalds, considered a rising star in the Republican Party, garnered 20 votes during one of the rounds of voting for the speaker’s race in January.

US congressman Patrick McHenry talks to reporters in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Patrick McHenry

Representative Patrick McHenry was named to step in as speaker pro tempore following McCarthy’s ousting. Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, McHenry is a McCarthy ally who spoke in support of McCarthy before the vote.

Donald Trump

Historically, the House has always elected one of its own as speaker, but the US Constitution does not say that the job has to go to an elected member of the House.