Canada ’s province of Manitoba elected First Nations politician Wab Kinew as its leader on Tuesday, making him the first indigenous person voted in to head a provincial government.

Kinew, of the New Democratic Party, will take power with a majority government.

“This is a great victory for all of us in Manitoba,” Kinew told a crowd of cheering supporters in provincial capital Winnipeg.

“I know a lot of people in the big cities they looked down on us here in Manitoba. But look what little old Manitoba did tonight. Manitoba did something more progressive than any of those big cities ever did.”

Manitoba New Democratic Party Leader Wab Kinew made history as Canada’s first indigenous provincial leader. Photo: Handout/Reuters

Kinew, originally from the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation in northern Ontario, is a former journalist and author.