A campus gynaecologist for a top California university who had been charged with sexually abusing patients has been found dead at his home, his lawyer said on Thursday.

George Tyndall had been due to stand trial over claims he assaulted unconscious patients at the prestigious University of Southern California’s student health centre multiple times between 2009 and 2016.

He allegedly targeted minority students – including many from the university’s large Asian student population.

Tyndall, 76, had denied the charges, even as the university agreed to pay more than US$1 billion to hundreds of women who had made accusations against him.

The University of Southern California reached agreements totalling US$852 million with George Tyndall’s accusers in 2021, on top of US$215 million resulting from an earlier federal class action in 2018. Photo: AFP

Lawyer Leonard Levine said Tyndall had been found unresponsive in his Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday by a friend who had used a key to get in after being unable to make contact.