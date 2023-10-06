Donald Trump dropped the US$500 million lawsuit he filed against his estranged former lawyer Michael Cohen just four days before the former president was due to answer questions under oath in the case.

Trump’s notice of voluntary dismissal was filed on Thursday night in federal court in Miami, with an option to re-file later. It comes at the end of a busy week for Trump, who delayed his deposition in the Cohen suit so he could attend the start of New York state’s civil fraud trial accusing him of inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars a year to get better terms from banks.

“Once President Trump has prevailed in dealing with the witch hunts against him, he will continue to pursue his claims against Michael Cohen, who rightfully deserves to, and will be held accountable for his unlawful words and actions,” Trump’s spokesman said in a statement.

The decision to abandon the suit, for now, takes one legal matter off Trump’s plate as he seeks re-election to the White House in 2024 in the shadow of six trials, including four criminal prosecutions alleging a wide variety of misconduct. Trump denies wrongdoing in those cases.

Cohen had blasted the lawsuit as a “retaliatory intimidation tactic” and said he’d seek to hold Trump accountable for “his latest abuse of the legal system.”