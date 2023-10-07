Rapper Drake says taking break from music over health issue

Canadian Rapper Drake said on Friday he is taking a break from music, just hours after dropping his latest album, to focus on recurring stomach issues.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One adding: “I need to focus on my health first and foremost … I need to get right.”

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he explained.

The 36-year-old Grammy Award winner had just released his latest studio album For All the Dogs.