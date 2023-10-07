Former US president Donald Trump on Friday denied reports in US media that he had shared American nuclear submarine secrets with an Australian businessman in a meeting at his Florida mansion shortly after leaving office.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, identified the entrepreneur as billionaire Anthony Pratt, who heads one of the world’s largest packaging companies.

ABC News, which first revealed the story, said Pratt later shared sensitive details about the US submarines with “scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists”.

Sources told the Times that Trump’s disclosures “potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet”.

US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with businessman Anthony Pratt as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a visit to a Pratt Industries plant opening in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in September 2019. Photo: AFP

But Trump dismissed the reports as “false and ridiculous” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social and claimed baselessly that they had been invented by prosecutors trying to damage his chances of returning to the White House.