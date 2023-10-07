US expels two Russian embassy officials from Washington

The US expelled two Russian diplomats, weeks after Moscow ordered two Americans to leave, the latest tit-for-tat expulsions as relations continue to worsen between the two countries.

The move came after Russia removed the two US diplomats for contacts with a former consular employee, Robert Shonov, who had been accused of collecting sensitive information.

The US has called those allegations baseless.

“The department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The unidentified Russian diplomats were given seven days to depart the US.