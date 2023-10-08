RIP Stoneman Willie: US mummy buried at last after 128 years

After more than a century living with a macabre mystery, the US town of Reading, Pennsylvania closed the casket Saturday on its oddest-ever resident – a mummified man who was finally buried.

Crowds of people have lined up in recent days to pay their respects, snap photos or gaze with bewildered awe on a scene unlikely to ever be repeated in the United States.

“Stoneman Willie” was the nickname bestowed long ago on an alleged thief who died in 1895 in jail and was taken to the Theo C. Auman Funeral Home when no one claimed the body, before being accidentally mummified by undertakers.

“Fast-forward 128 years and he’s still here,” funeral home director Kyle Blankenbiller said ahead of the burial.

A woman visits the body of “Stoneman Willie” during his funeral service in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

At his interment, a crowd gathered under overcast skies, circling around Willie’s black tombstone at a local cemetery for one final farewell.