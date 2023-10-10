“Our greatest asset is our moral standing on the global stage,” Ramaswamy said early in his speech.

Ramaswamy spoke at a town hall on the campus of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The tables were filled – and with spectators standing – with people who wanted to hear Ramaswamy talk about economics, the country, and his younger generation’s vision for America.

Ramaswamy, a son of immigrants and an entrepreneur, said progressive agendas – often labelled “woke” – are not working for the country. He called the fight a war with a fringe minority.

He said he would abolish federal agencies like the Department of Education. He also said he favours an end to affirmative action. Ramaswamy also focused his discussion on what he described as China’s threat to American economy.

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy talked to a packed ballroom in Rock Hill on Monday about a “pro-American Movement”.

And an hour later, at the end, after talking about the China economic threat, dangers of progressive policies and other topics, Ramaswamy remained optimistic. Ramaswamy, 38, from Ohio, said the country is still a nation in ascent that has a limitless future.

“Our nation’s best days will still be ahead of us,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. Others include former President Donald Trump, former vice-president Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and current South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

DeSantis and Haley have made stops in York and Lancaster counties in recent months.

South Carolina’s 2024 primary, on February 24, will be the first in the South. The outcome of South Carolina’s primary will be important in determining which candidate emerges as the party’s presidential nominee.

Ramaswamy said government overreach has got to the point where agencies such as the Department of Education need to be abolished.

If elected, Ramaswamy vowed a streamlined government that strips what he called the managerial class from power.

“We are going to get in there and shut them down,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy said the borders of the country must be secured, and vowed to use the military to get the job done.

Ramaswamy spent a good part of his speech, which lasted about an hour, saying that America’s dependence on Chinese products is perilous for the country’s future.

“We have to declare economic independence from China,” he added.

He said the climate change agenda is a hoax because it has nothing to do with the planet, but has everything to do with economics that favour China.

Ramaswamy used the phrase: “Abandon the climate cult”.

He said China and its economy are a main danger facing the American economy and the American people.

Ramaswamy added that drilling for fossil fuels, fracking, coal and nuclear power are important for the American economy to thrive.

Ramaswamy said the country needs a leader from a new generation.

The country needs “a revival of national pride in the United States of America,” he said.

Ramaswamy said younger people are hungry for a cause and seeking identity.

He talked of faith, patriotism, family, and hard work as the American values that are germane to the country and key to its success.

Ramaswamy said what is needed is a “pro-American movement” in the country that sheds Affirmative Action and rewards achievers.

“Meritocracy, that’s what it means to be an American,” Ramaswamy added.