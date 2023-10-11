US President Joe Biden condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israel as “sheer evil” in an emotional speech on Tuesday and said Washington is ready to deploy more military assets to the region in support of its ally.

The Palestinian militant group had carried out atrocities including murders of entire families and rapes of women, along with “stomach-turning reports of babies being killed”, Biden from the White House.

“There are moments in this life – I mean this literally – when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” he said in a hushed voice during a televised speech. “This is an act of sheer evil.”

Biden also confirmed that at least 14 Americans had died and that a number had been taken hostage by Hamas, which has threatened to kill hostages if Israel does not warn civilians of coming attacks on Gaza.

The 80-year-old president, a long-time supporter of Israel, said that the United States would support Israel “today, tomorrow, as we always have”.