Republicans who control the US House of Representatives on Wednesday nominated Steve Scalise to serve as speaker following last week’s ousting of Kevin McCarthy, lawmakers said.

Scalise, who is currently No 2 on the Republican leadership ladder, must still win approval from the full House before he can claim the speaker’s gavel. Republicans control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority.

Republicans picked Scalise over House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan in a secret ballot vote behind closed doors. Scalise, 58, has drawn the support of many veteran and establishment Republican lawmakers.

It remains to be seen whether Jordan’s backers will support Scalise when his nomination comes up for a vote in the full House. McCarthy in January had to endure 15 rounds of voting before clinching the speakership.

US congressman Jim Jordan leaves a closed-door intelligence briefing on Israel for members of the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Republican lawmakers rejected a proposal to require that the nominee secure 217 votes out of the 221-member caucus. That proposal was intended to ensure that the nominee could succeed on the House floor if the chamber’s 212 Democrats united in opposition as expected.