US man shot dead after ramming car into Chinese consulate named as Zhanyuan Yang, 31
- San Francisco police opened fire at the driver, who a witness said was bleeding from the head as he exited the vehicle yelling about the Chinese Communist Party
- It is not yet clear why Yang smashed his vehicle into the consulate visa office, though a US official says investigators believe he was ‘acting with malign intent’
A 31-year-old San Francisco man has been identified as the driver who was shot and killed by police after crashing a car into the Chinese consulate on Monday.
The city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the driver as Zhanyuan Yang on Thursday. The office said in an email it had no additional information to disclose.
Yang rammed a vehicle into the visa office of the consulate. A witness said he was bleeding from the head as he exited the vehicle yelling about the CCP, an abbreviation for the Chinese Communist Party.
San Francisco police arrived on the scene and shot the driver, who died later in a hospital.
Police have not disclosed how the shooting unfolded or how many officers fired. There were no reports of any injured people inside the building.
Police said on Monday they did not know why the driver smashed into the consulate, which is in a residential neighbourhood next to a major street.
“We condemn this incident and all violence perpetrated against foreign diplomatic staff working in the United States,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday.
US government officials have been in contact with Chinese foreign ministry officials in the aftermath of the incident, according to a White House official who was not authorised to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The official added that investigators believe the driver was “acting with malign intent”.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called for an investigation at a daily briefing on Tuesday without giving any details about damage to the consulate or injuries to staff and visitors.
“We strongly urge the US to launch a swift investigation and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel there in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” Wang said, referring to the 1961 agreement governing relations between countries.
The San Francisco consulate has been targeted a number of times before. Among the most serious was a fire set by a Chinese man on New Year’s Day 2014 at the main entrance. It charred a section of the outside the building.
The man, who was living in the San Francisco Bay Area, told authorities he was driven by voices he was hearing. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.