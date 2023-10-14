An elderly US man pleaded guilty Friday to the theft nearly 20 years ago of a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

The sequinned shoes – indelibly associated with the character Dorothy clicking them together and saying repeatedly, “there’s no place like home” – were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The footwear was recovered in an FBI sting in 2018 and Terry Martin, 76, was charged with the theft in May this year.

Martin pleaded guilty to one count of theft of major artwork, and he remains free until his sentencing date which has not yet been set, the US Justice Department office in North Dakota said.

Terry Martin prepares to leave the federal courthouse in Duluth, Minnesota, on Friday. Photo: Minnesota Public Radio via AP

Martin told a Minnesota court on Friday that he had used a sledgehammer to smash a Plexiglas case and stolen the slippers because he mistakenly believed they were made with valuable ruby gems.