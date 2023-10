US House to vote on Tuesday in struggle to elect speaker

The US House of Representatives, paralysed for the past two weeks amid a leadership fight among Republicans, will vote on Tuesday in its latest attempt to elect a speaker, members were told on Sunday.

The blockage in the House for one of the most powerful positions in US politics – second in line to the presidency – has few precedents. Members have grown increasingly frustrated as the absence of a speaker has prevented action on key spending measures and kept the chamber from reacting to crises like the Israel-Hamas war.

While a temporary speaker, Patrick McHenry, was named after the surprise ousting on October 3 of Kevin McCarthy, his replacement has few real powers.

Former House speaker Kevin McCarthy. Photo: AP

McCarthy fell victim to sharp divisions between Republican moderates and a small core of far-right backers of former president Donald Trump.