Muslim boy killed in US attack linked to Israel-Hamas war

A US landlord was charged with murder and hate crimes on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a Muslim woman and six-year-old boy dozens of times in an attack that police linked to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The child, who was stabbed 26 times, died at hospital, but the 32-year-old woman, believed to be his mother, is expected to survive the “heinous” Saturday attack, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.

“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” said the statement, which located the killing about 40 miles (64 km) west of Chicago.

Joseph Czuba poses for a police booking photograph after being arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, US on Sunday. Photo: Will County Sheriff’s Office / Handout via Reuters

The sheriff’s office did not give further details or the victims’ nationality, but the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) described the child as Palestinian-American.