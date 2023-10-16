The Steele dossier made headlines around the world when it was leaked to BuzzFeed in January 2017 with allegations that the presidential campaign had been compromised by the Russian security service, and said Trump engaged in “perverted sexual acts”.

The report contains “shocking and scandalous claims about the conduct of President Trump,” his lawyer Hugh Tomlinson said at the outset of the two-day hearing in London.

Trump kicked off his data collection suit in a London court against ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s Orbis business intelligence firm on Monday, seeking a judge’s ruling that statements in the dossier were false. His lawyers said Trump intends to give evidence at the later trial.

Donald Trump said he’d suffered “personal and reputational damage and distress” from the publication of the notorious dossier that alleged ties between the Kremlin and the former US president’s successful run to the White House.

Many of the allegations were never substantiated. Trump has previously criticised what he described as Steele’s “fake dossier” and his lawyers said in court filings made public on Monday that the report is “egregiously inaccurate”.

With the London lawsuit, Trump is opening a new front in his already crowded legal calendar. In the US, he faces four prosecutions, on top of two civil trials, as he runs to regain the White House. He’s expected to attend the civil fraud trial against him in New York this week.

Steele, who Trump once called a “low-life” was retained by a Washington-based research firm in June 2016 to examine Trump’s links to Russia. The Democratic National Committee and the campaign of Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS after Trump was headed for the nomination.

This week’s hearing will decide on Orbis’s bid to knock out the claim soon in the case. Lawyers for Steele’s firm argue the claim has no reasonable prospect of success and that Trump is merely pursuing a “vendetta.” Trump has a history of “harassing perceived enemies and others against whom he bears a grudge,” Orbis’s lawyers said.

“It’s uncontroversial for me to say that President Trump is a controversial figure,” Trump’s lawyer Tomlinson told the judge. “His interactions with the US legal system have been many and varied, but we say none of this is relevant.”

Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven previously successfully sued Steele in a data-protection suit, but a libel claim brought by another wealthy Russian individual failed.

But Orbis’ lawyers argue that Trump’s lawsuit should be thrown out of court. Antony White said in court filings that the dossier was never intended to be made public.

He argued that any reputational damage and resulting distress suffered by Trump was “caused by the BuzzFeed publication, for which [Trump] accepts Orbis is not liable”.

Trump did not attend the hearing in London on Monday and was not required to do so. Steele did attend and sat alongside Orbis’ lawyers during the hearing.

Trump’s lawsuit against Orbis is one of many legal cases the former president is involved in, which Tomlinson acknowledged at the start of Monday’s hearing.

Tomlinson said: “His [Trump’s] interactions with the US legal system have been many and varied and he has sometimes been subject to serious criticism by judges in the US”

But he added: “None of this is relevant to whether the personal data is accurate.”

03:15 Trump gained over US$100 million through fraud, New York says as civil trial starts Trump gained over US$100 million through fraud, New York says as civil trial starts

He and his family business are currently facing a lawsuit from the New York attorney general’s office over allegations that he inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Trump is also facing four separate sets of criminal charges, including allegations in a federal court in Washington that he conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over him.

Despite his legal entanglements, Trump leads a field of rivals seeking the 2024 Republican nomination, with many Republican voters having embraced Trump’s assertion that he is the victim of a Democrat witch hunt.