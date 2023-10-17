The federal judge set to preside over Donald Trump’s trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 US election imposed a partial gag order on the former president on Monday.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered Trump not to attack prosecutors, court staff or potential witnesses ahead of the historic trial expected to begin in Washington in March 2024.

Chutkan’s ruling came after special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion arguing that Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric threatened to undermine his trial for election subversion.

Trump has described Chutkan in public comments and social media posts as a “fraud” and “Trump-hating judge” Smith’s office as a “team of thugs”, and Washington as a “filthy and crime-ridden” city.