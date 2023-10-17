Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social, saying ‘converts welcome’
- Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: ‘Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!’
- Biden’s campaign noted its move on X, formerly Twitter, writing: ‘We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny’
US President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign launched an account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social on Monday, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he may well face again in next autumn’s election.
Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s.
It added: “Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.” A senior campaign aide said their joining might make Truth Social a little fun.
After the first Republican presidential debate in September, Biden’s campaign posted on X a video of one of Trump’s rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting that the former president’s administration grew federal deficits exponentially and contributed to current rising inflation rates. That ran under the phrase: “Couldn’t agree more.”