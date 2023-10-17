South China Morning Post
Donald Trump’s Truth Social website. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social, saying ‘converts welcome’

  • Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: ‘Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!’
  • Biden’s campaign noted its move on X, formerly Twitter, writing: ‘We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny’
Associated Press
US President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign launched an account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social on Monday, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he may well face again in next autumn’s election.

Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s.

The former president has built a commanding early lead in the Republican primary, setting up a potential 2020 rematch, despite Trump being indicted in four separate cases and facing 91 criminal charges.

Biden’s campaign noted its move on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, writing: “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

It added: “Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.” A senior campaign aide said their joining might make Truth Social a little fun.

It is not the first time the Biden campaign has attempted to troll conservatives online, co-opting their messaging and online spaces. In July, it turned a clip of staunch Trump supporter and Republican US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia comparing Biden to former presidents Franklin D Roosevelt and Lyndon B Johnson into an online ad.

After the first Republican presidential debate in September, Biden’s campaign posted on X a video of one of Trump’s rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting that the former president’s administration grew federal deficits exponentially and contributed to current rising inflation rates. That ran under the phrase: “Couldn’t agree more.”

