US President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign launched an account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social on Monday, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he may well face again in next autumn’s election.

Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s.

The former president has built a commanding early lead in the Republican primary, setting up a potential 2020 rematch, despite Trump being indicted in four separate cases and facing 91 criminal charges.