Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

New Mexico prosecutors on Tuesday said they intended to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said.

The move followed results of an independent forensic test that found Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of a revolver he was rehearsing with for it to fire the live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The finding was the same as a previous FBI test on the firearm.

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in October 2021. Photo: AP

“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement.