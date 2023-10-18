Does he speak Mandarin? New York mayor Eric Adams defends use of AI voice tools
- Can New York City Mayor Eric Adams speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he’s making robocalls in different languages
- A number of technology companies have shown off AI tools that can synthetically dub a person’s speech in another language
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn’t actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government’s use of the rapidly evolving technology.
The mayor told reporters about the robocalls and said they’ve gone out in languages such as Mandarin and Yiddish to promote city hiring events. They haven’t included any disclosure that he only speaks English or that the calls were generated using AI.
“People stop me on the street all the time and say: ‘I didn’t know you speak Mandarin, you know?’” said Adams, a Democrat. “The robocalls that we’re using, we’re using different languages to speak directly to the diversity of New Yorkers.”
The calls come as regulators struggle to get a handle on how best to ethically and legally navigate the use of artificial intelligence, where deepfake videos or audio can make it appear that anyone anywhere is doing anything a person on the other side of a computer screen wants them to do.
In New York, the watchdog group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project slammed Adams’ robocalls as an unethical use of artificial intelligence that is misleading to city residents.
“The mayor is making deep fakes of himself,” said Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the organisation. “This is deeply unethical, especially on the taxpayer’s dime. Using AI to convince New Yorkers that he speaks languages that he doesn’t is outright Orwellian. Yes, we need announcements in all of New Yorkers’ native languages, but the deep fakes are just a creepy vanity project.”
The growing use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes, especially in politics and election misinformation, has prompted calls and moves toward greater regulation from government and major media companies.
In recent weeks, a number of technology companies have shown off AI tools that can synthetically dub a person’s speech in another language in a way that makes it sounds as if that person is speaking in that language.
Adams defended himself against ethical questions about his use of artificial intelligence, saying his office is trying to reach New Yorkers through the languages they speak.
“I got one thing: I’ve got to run the city, and I have to be able to speak to people in the languages that they understand, and I’m happy to do so,” he said. “And so, to all, all I can say is a ni hao.”