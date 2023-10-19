Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 death of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, admitted to killing her on a beach on the Caribbean island of Aruba, a confession he made in pleading guilty on Wednesday to charges of extorting the victim’s mother.

In June, van der Sloot, 36, was temporarily extradited to Alabama from a Peruvian prison to face two US charges of extortion and wire fraud. Since 2012, he has been serving a 28-year sentence for murdering another woman in Lima, Peru’s capital.

He initially pleaded not guilty in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, to charges that he had conspired to get Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, to pay him US$250,000 in 2010 in exchange for revealing the location of her daughter’s remains.

“You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail cell door slams,” Beth Holloway said in court after van der Sloot entered his plea, NBC News reported.

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is escorted to the airport in Lima, Peru in June to be extradited to the US. Photo: Reuters

In entering his guilty plea and waiving his right to appeal, van der Sloot apologised to the Holloway family and said he had embraced Christianity since the murder, NBC reported.