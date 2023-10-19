Trump later indicated to reporters he wasn’t aware of what had happened, saying: “Who got arrested? We didn’t know anything about it.”

Chalfen said the woman had been yelling out to Trump that she wanted to help him, though reporters in the courtroom did not hear her raise her voice. She was later heard screaming in the courthouse lobby as officers removed her from the building.

“None of the parties were ever in any danger,” Chalfen said.

The woman, later identified as a court employee, retreated after a court officer told her to return to her seat. A short time later, officers escorted the woman out of the Manhattan courtroom and arrested her. She was charged with contempt of court for disrupting a court proceeding, state court spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

A woman was arrested Wednesday after she stood up at Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial and walked toward the front of the courtroom where the former US president was sitting.

The woman, whom Chalfen did not name, works in a different state courthouse. She has been placed on administrative leave and barred from entering state court facilities pending an investigation, Chalfen said.

The trial went on, albeit with one other unusual moment – this one after Trump threw up his hands in frustration and grumbled to his lawyers while a witness was testifying against him.

Judge Arthur Engoron warned Trump and others involved in the case to keep their voices down after the 2024 Republican front runner conferred animatedly with his lawyers at the defence table during real estate appraiser Doug Larson’s second day of testimony.

State lawyer Kevin Wallace asked Engoron to ask the defence to “stop commenting during the witness’ testimony,” adding that the “exhortations” were audible on the witness’ side of the room.

The judge then asked everyone to keep their voices down, “particularly if it’s meant to influence the testimony”.

Trump was in court for a second straight day on Wednesday, diverting from Iowa, New Hampshire and other campaign haunts to give close attention to the case threatening to upend his real estate empire and his wealthy businessman image.

Trump attended the first three days, but skipped last week. On Tuesday, he left early to give a deposition in an unrelated lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Letitia James arrives at New York State Supreme Court for the continuing civil fraud trial against former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

In a pretrial decision last month, Engoron ruled that Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, committed years of fraud by exaggerating his asset values and net worth on annual financial statements used to make deals and get better terms on loans and insurance.

As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question, but an appeal court has blocked that for now.

Trump’s civil trial involves six claims in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit that were not resolved in Engoron’s pretrial ruling, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

Engoron will decide the case, not a jury, because state law doesn’t allow one in this type of lawsuit.

Wednesday’s dust-up was just the latest clash between Engoron and Trump.

After Trump maligned a key court employee on social media on the trial’s second day, the judge, a Democrat, issued a limited gag order barring parties in the case from smearing members of his staff.

Last year, Engoron held Trump in contempt and fined him US$110,000 for being slow to respond to a subpoena from James’ office.

Trump on Tuesday said outside court that he had grown to like and respect Engoron, but that he believed Democrats were “pushing him around like a pinball”. “It’s a very unfair situation that they put me in,” Trump said.