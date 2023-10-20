Hardline conservative Jim Jordan told his party members he will suspend his bid to serve as speaker of the US House of Representatives and back fellow Republican Patrick McHenry to fill the role on a temporary basis, lawmakers said on Thursday.

The House has been without a leader for more than two weeks, and Jordan has twice failed to secure the 217 votes needed to claim the speaker’s gavel as he has faced opposition from Democrats and more than 20 of his fellow Republicans.

Republican hardliners expressed outrage at the deal. That group had exercised enormous influence in the House through the course of this year, bringing Washington to the edge of default and the brink of a government shutdown in a budget-cutting drive that has had limited success so far.

Asked what he expected as he entered a closed-door meeting with other Republicans, Jordan said only: “I’m not gonna know until I talk to my colleagues.”

US Speaker of the House Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry is pursued by reporters in Washington after it was reported that there would not be further votes over congressman Jim Jordan’s speaker candidacy on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

In that meeting, Jordan said he would not seek a third vote to win the post and instead will back a plan to empower McHenry to hold the post until January, according to several lawmakers.