Trump lawyer Sidney Powell flips with plea deal in Georgia election case

In a potential blow to Donald Trump, one of his former lawyers pleaded guilty on Thursday in the case alleging the former US president led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia.

Sidney Powell, 68, a vocal Trump supporter who pushed outlandish conspiracy theories about foreign manipulation of voting machines, was indicted in August along with the former president and 17 others.

In a surprise deal reached just days before her trial was scheduled to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, Powell entered into a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanour counts of conspiracy to interfere with the performance of election duties and was sentenced to six years of probation by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

Powell, who was originally charged with racketeering, a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud and other offences that threatened prison time, agreed as part of the plea deal to testify at the trials of her co-defendants in the case.