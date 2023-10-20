In rare Oval Office address, Joe Biden makes case for US to unite against Hamas, Russia threats
- US president uses rare Oval Office address to say US backing is critical for two major allies immersed in wars
- Biden sought to link Hamas in Gaza who attacked Israel to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Hamas and Russia are both out to “annihilate” democracies in an impassioned speech to the nation from the Oval Office, where he made the case for US assistance to Ukraine and Israel.
Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin “represent different threats but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” Biden said in the prime-time speech.
Fresh from a whirlwind trip to Israel, the 80-year-old Democrat delivered just the second speech of his presidency from behind the historic Resolute Desk in a bid to win over war-weary voters and hardline Republicans.
Biden, seeking re-election in 2024, is preparing to push Congress for a massive, US$100 billion package that includes funding for Israel in its war with Hamas and for Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion.
Tying together two conflicts an ocean away from the United States is a bid by Biden to frame them as part of a bigger struggle to shape the world order and protect Americans at home.
Biden’s message carried some urgency. Israel is poised to launch a ground offensive to root out Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza and tensions are at a fever pitch after a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital.
Biden said Israel was not responsible for the blast, as Hamas officials had asserted, but said: “We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity”.
Biden voiced concern that some Americans are asking: “Why does it matter to America” that the United States support the wars?
“I know these conflicts can seem far away,” he said.
The threat of a wider Middle Eastern conflict meanwhile looms in the background.
The United States has already moved two aircraft carriers into the eastern Mediterranean to deter Iran or Lebanon’s Hezbollah, both allies of Hamas, from getting involved.
Biden said America’s adversaries are watching how both the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts play out and could stir up trouble elsewhere in the world depending on the outcome.
The US president spoke against a backdrop of political chaos in Washington, as Republicans who control the House of Representatives have struggled to settle on who will lead them as speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy from that job.
Biden requested emergency spending that US officials say will total roughly US$100 billion over the next year for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and security along the porous US border with Mexico.
It may include US$60 billion for Ukraine and US$10 billion for Israel, sources said beforehand, as well as billions for Asia and US border security.
By lumping the priorities together in one package, Biden is testing whether Republican lawmakers can be persuaded to set aside their opposition and go along with spending on Ukraine, whose 20-month-old war with Russia has absorbed billions of dollars already in US weapons with no end in sight.
Any funding measure must pass both the Democratic-led US Senate, where additional aid has bipartisan support, and the Republican-led House, which has not had a speaker for 17 days.
Conservative Jim Jordan, an ally of former president Donald Trump, vowed to continue his bid for House speaker after failing to win majority support among Republicans.
House Republican lawmakers in recent weeks nearly brought government to a halt over chronic budget deficits and US$31.4 trillion in debt, threatening to slash government spending across the board.
Reuters and Agence France-Presse