US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Hamas and Russia are both out to “annihilate” democracies in an impassioned speech to the nation from the Oval Office, where he made the case for US assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin “represent different threats but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” Biden said in the prime-time speech.

Fresh from a whirlwind trip to Israel, the 80-year-old Democrat delivered just the second speech of his presidency from behind the historic Resolute Desk in a bid to win over war-weary voters and hardline Republicans.

Biden, seeking re-election in 2024, is preparing to push Congress for a massive, US$100 billion package that includes funding for Israel in its war with Hamas and for Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion.

Israeli soldiers listen to Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant speak at a staging area near the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. Photo: Reuters

Tying together two conflicts an ocean away from the United States is a bid by Biden to frame them as part of a bigger struggle to shape the world order and protect Americans at home.