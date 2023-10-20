US grapples with outbreak clusters of ancient disfiguring skin infection

Most Americans have not heard of leishmaniasis, an ancient, disfiguring disease that is known by a variety of disturbing nicknames around the world: Baghdad boil, Kolkata ulcer and Jericho button.

That could be changing, as evidence emerges that the parasitic skin infection that used to crop up mainly among international travellers is now endemic – or constantly present – in parts of the United States . And it is taking on a uniquely American identity.

In Texas, where doctors are required to report cases to health authorities, infections are creeping up and now occur mostly in non-travellers. It was in southeast Oklahoma and has been found in Arizona. There is concern that climate change and a ready supply of critters capable of transmitting and harbouring the infection are fanning further spread.

Genetic testing of 86 locally acquired cases showed that the majority were infected by a variant of the Leishmania mexicana parasite that may have originated in the US.