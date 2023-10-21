A pilot from France who disappeared while hiking California’s towering Mount Whitney was found dead after falling about 305m (1,000 feet) off a cliff, the National Park Service said on Friday.

The hiker was identified as Tom Gerbier of Fontenay-sous-Bois, France, who was a pilot for Air France, the park service said in a statement. He was 38, according to a missing poster issued by the Inyo county sheriff’s office, which was part of the search.

The tallest mountain in the contiguous United States, Mount Whitney rises 4,418m (14,494 feet) on the eastern border of Sequoia National Park and is a difficult but popular hike.

Gerbier started out at Whitney Portal near the town of Lone Pine early on Tuesday and was reported missing when he did not show up for his return flight on Wednesday, the park service said.