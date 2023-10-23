Republicans unveil nine candidates to end deadlock over US House speaker

House Republicans set up a nine-man contest for the speaker’s post on Sunday, signalling what may be a drawn-out vote to fill the vacancy this week.

Candidates announced by a noon deadline in Washington include congressman Tom Emmer, an ally of ousted former speaker Kevin McCarthy, former Rules Committee chairman Pete Sessions and congressman Mike Johnson, vice-chairman of the Republican Party conference in the chamber. House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington said on Sunday he had decided against running.

Republicans will return to Washington on Monday evening for a speaker’s candidates forum and will start the election process on Tuesday, according to congressman Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore.

US congressman Tom Emmer at the US Capitol in Washington in July 12. Photo: Getty Images / TNS

McCarthy’s removal on October 3, instigated by a group of right-wing Republican dissidents, has hamstrung Congress and prompted consternation in Washington and abroad. Fiscal priorities are halted, including US President Joe Biden’s emergency funding request for almost US$106 billion that includes aid to Ukraine and Israel.