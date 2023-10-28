United Airlines has been sued by two long-time flight attendants who say they were excluded from highly coveted assignments to work on charter flights for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team because of their racial background and age.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Dawn Todd and Darby Quezada said they were passed over in favour of flight attendants who were “white, young, thin women who are predominately blond and blue-eyed,” and fit a “certain look” that the Dodgers players liked.

Todd, 50, is black, and Quezada, 44, is of Mexican, black and Jewish descent. Both said they have worked for United for more than 15 years, and are seeking unspecified damages for alleged discrimination and harassment.

In a statement, United said: “United fosters an environment of inclusion and does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We believe this lawsuit is without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously.”