Canada bans China’s WeChat and Russia’s Kaspersky apps on government devices
- The ban was announced after an assessment that WeChat and Kaspersky ‘present an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security’
- In February, Canada banned TikTok, owned by Chinese company Bytedance, from government-issued devices
Canada on Monday banned Chinese messaging app WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks, but said government information had not been compromised.
Kaspersky said it was surprised and disappointed, and that the decision was made without warning or an opportunity for the firm to address the government’s concerns.
“As there has been no evidence or due process to otherwise justify these actions, they are highly unsupported and a response to the geopolitical climate rather than a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services,” the company said in a statement.
WeChat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alibaba, Tencent smash more digital barriers in deepening alliance
The Treasury Board said it has no evidence that government information has been compromised, but the apps posed “clear” risks.
“The decision to remove and block the WeChat and the Kaspersky applications was made to ensure that government of Canada networks and data remain secure and protected and are in line with the approach of our international partners,” the statement said.
The apps will be removed from government-issued mobile devices on Monday, and users will be blocked from downloading them in the future.