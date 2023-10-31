Judge blocks Biden administration from destroying Texas border fencing

A US judge on Monday temporarily blocked federal immigration authorities from destroying razor wire placed along the border with Mexico by the state of Texas to prevent migrants from crossing the Rio Grande river.

US District Judge Alia Moses in Del Rio, Texas barred the Biden administration from cutting or removing the wire until at least November 13, as she considers a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, accusing the US government of illegally destroying state property.

Moses said the Biden administration would likely continue to damage the wire fencing absent a court order, pointing to allegations by Paxton that wire was destroyed even after his office filed the lawsuit last week.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, centre. Photo: Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News / TNS

“No great public calamity is apparent on this record to justify property destruction,” wrote Moses, an appointee of Republican former US President George W Bush.