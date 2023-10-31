‘Big Three’ US auto strike nears end as union, General Motors reach deal

A wave of strikes that disrupted the three largest US carmakers for six weeks looked to have been finally resolved on Monday, as the auto workers union reached a tentative agreement with holdout General Motors.

Joe Biden, who had joined striking employees on the picket line in a first for a sitting US president, praised what he called a “historic” pact that would “reward autoworkers who gave up much to keep the industry working”.

The GM deal announced by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union comes after pacts with Stellantis and Ford, appearing to end the strike on the “Big Three” carmakers.

The UAW launched the labour action on September 15, marking the first simultaneous work stoppage of the three companies.

President Joe Biden responding to a question from the media about a UAW deal. Photo: AP

Workers were pushing for higher wages and other improvements, in particular relating to the transition to making electric vehicles.