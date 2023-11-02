US lawmakers seek ban on federal purchases of China drones

The top members of a US House committee on China are introducing a bill that seeks to ban the US government from buying Chinese drones.

Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the senior Democrat, are introducing the “American Security Drone Act” on Wednesday, the lawmakers said in a statement.

“This bill would prohibit the federal government from using American taxpayer dollars to purchase this equipment from countries like China,” Gallagher said.

“It is imperative that Congress pass this bipartisan bill to protect US interests and our national security supply chain.”

The bill would also bar local and state governments from purchasing Chinese drones using federal grants and require a federal report detailing the amount of foreign commercial off-the-shelf drones and covered unmanned aircraft systems procured by federal departments and agencies from China.