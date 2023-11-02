Donald Trump Jr testifies at father’s New York fraud trial

Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr testified on Wednesday that he had little to do with financial practices at the heart of a New York civil fraud trial accusing the former US president and his family businesses of inflating asset values to dupe lenders and insurers.

Donald Jr, an executive vice-president at the Trump Organization and a co-defendant in the case, is the first of Trump’s adult children to testify, followed by Eric and Ivanka Trump. Their father is set to testify on Monday.

Wearing a blue suit and pink tie, Donald Jr. said he and Eric largely took over management of the company when their father assumed the presidency in 2017. But he said had little involvement in financial matters that are at the heart of the case.

His testimony could continue into Thursday. Donald Jr’s testimony could be another flashpoint in a trial punctuated by sharp exchanges between lawyers and witnesses and heated arguments over the admissibility of evidence.

New York Attorney General Letitia James arrives at court for Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The lawsuit by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, his two adult sons and a handful of their family businesses of inflating their assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms.