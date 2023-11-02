China agrees to nuclear arms-control talks with US, news report says

China has agreed to hold nuclear arms control talks with the United States next week, the first since the Obama administration, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The discussions are aimed at avoiding a dangerous three-way arms race between the United States, China and Russia but do not constitute the beginning of formal negotiations toward limits on nuclear weapons, the Journal reported.

A spokesperson for the US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Teams for US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have an agreement in principle for the two leaders to meet in San Francisco in November, although important details have yet to be hammered out, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.