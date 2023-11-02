The United States announced sanctions on Thursday on individuals and companies it accused of abetting Russia’s war against Ukraine, targeting entities in Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to disrupt Moscow’s supply chains.

This comes as Russia has offshored the production of technology, equipment and other goods it needs for its military, relying on suppliers in other countries to acquire these items, said the US Treasury Department.

“Russia is dependent on willing third-country individuals and entities to resupply its military and perpetuate its heinous war against Ukraine and we will not hesitate in holding them accountable,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.