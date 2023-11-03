At New York trial, Eric and Donald Trump Jnr say they were not aware of fraud

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jnr both testified on Thursday that they had no involvement with documents that a judge has ruled were fraudulently manipulated to inflate the value of their father Donald Trump’s business.

In back-to-back appearances in a New York courtroom, Trump’s adult sons both said they were not involved in the questionable valuations that now threaten to hobble the real estate empire that vaulted Trump to prominence. Trump put the two in charge of the business while he served as US president from 2017 to 2021.

Donald Jnr blamed accountants, both inside and outside the company, who assembled the financial statements that were used to secure loans and insurance that allowed the company to keep functioning.

“They had more information and details on all of this than I would have,” he said in the witness box in the civil fraud trial stemming from a lawsuit filed by New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

Donald Trump Jnr is questioned by Colleen Faherty, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office, in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday. Courtroom sketch: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters

Eric said he was not even aware that such documents existed. “I didn’t know anything about it, until this case came to fruition,” he testified.