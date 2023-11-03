China’s Confucius Institutes are disappearing from US campuses

Almost all the China-funded Confucius Institutes in the US have closed, a new report found, highlighting how soured ties between Beijing and Washington have led US universities to abandon what was once seen as a cheap way to offer Chinese classes.

All but five of the institutes, which were created in 2004 to promote Chinese language, are now closed, the Government Accountability Office said.

That is compared with 2019, when the GAO found 96 Confucius Institutes operating in 44 states. At the time, only six states had no colleges or universities with the centres.

The decision tracks with a sharp spike in tension between the US and China dating to the Trump administration that’s seen a rise in export-controls, sanctions, tariffs and repeated diplomatic incidents.

04:12 US education says no to Chinese resources US education says no to Chinese resources

The two sides are only just beginning to try to get ties back on track, and US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at an Apec summit in San Francisco later this month.