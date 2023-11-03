The Republican-led lower chamber of Congress passed a US$14 billion aid package for Israel on Thursday, defying US President Joe Biden’s request to also include more money for Ukraine and other pressing priorities.

The bill, which diverts funding budgeted to the US tax collection agency, is almost certain to fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate, while Biden has also threatened to veto it.

The White House has requested a larger, multifaceted package of support for both Israel and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid for Gaza and additional funding for US border-related projects.

But debate over the key issues is just beginning in earnest after a weeks-long delay while House Republicans struggled to name a new speaker, and it is unclear what, if anything, can get through both chambers.

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to reporters in Washington on Thursday ahead of the debate and vote on supplemental aid to Israel. Photo: AP

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress want to promptly adopt military aid for Israel, a long-standing US partner at war with Hamas. Things get more complicated, however, when it comes to Ukraine.